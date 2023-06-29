E-bike rentals return today for the season

E-bikes parked at their station in Prospector Square, ready for summer use. Katie Hatzfeld/Park Record

Today’s the day: The Summit Bike Share program returns for its sixth e-bike rental summer season.

With pedal-assist technology, e-bikes are accessible to a wider selection of riders. While huffing and puffing is kept to a minimum, visitors and locals alike can focus more on the city sights around them.

There are two options for accessing these rentals — monthly memberships or “pay per ride.” These can be purchased at a station kiosk, on their website or on their mobile app.

With the purchase of a membership, riders are given a card which can be tapped on bike handlebars to unlock them for use. The one-month membership starts at $32.15/month, and a one-year membership costs $96.44/year. These come with ride limits of 45 minutes to 90 minutes respectively, before you must dock the bike to avoid overage fees.

A Pay Per Ride Pass starts at $3.50, plus tax, for a 30-minute ride before extra fees are added. After purchase, access to bikes is then granted through the mobile app.

Riders are encouraged to wear helmets, refrain from texting and educate themselves about path etiquette and city rules, such as speed limits.