Earthquake shakes Summit County, northern Utah Wednesday morning

An earthquake shook Summit County Wednesday morning, along with the rest of northern Utah.

The earthquake occurred at approximately 7:10 a.m. According to the U.S. Geological survey, it had a magnitude of 5.7 with an epicenter near Magna. The Utah Division of Emergency Management said in a tweet that it was the biggest earthquake in Utah since a 5.9-magnitude one in 1992 in St. George.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office fielded 15 to 20 calls immediately after the earthquake, Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said, with no reports of injuries or damage.

“Mostly just calling to say, ‘Hey, I felt an earthquake,’” Wright said. “Some asked if we’re going to have another one.”

Wright said the most important thing for people to do in an earthquake is to find a safe spot by staying away from windows and getting in a doorway if possible. It’s also important that people check their homes after a quake has subsided for possible dangers like broken or leaking gas mains or water lines.

Wright said it’s important people are prepared for emergencies like earthquakes with ample food and supplies and that it’s a good idea to have equipment like fire extinguishers in working order in case a quake causes further damage.

He added that experts warn people not to go outside during an earthquake until it’s safe.

Phil Kirk, a captain with the Park City Police Department, said Wednesday the department had not received any reports of damage or injuries.

According to a tweet from Summit County, the county’s emergency operations center, which is active due to the coronavirus pandemic, was gathering further information about the situation Wednesday morning.

The County Emergency Operations Center, which was already set up for the COVID-19 pandemic, is aware of the 5.7 earthquake that occurred this morning. Right now they are working to learn more about the situation and assess our next steps. #UtahEarthquake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/nGSbPh3OzV — Summit County, Utah (@SummitCountyUT) March 18, 2020

The Park Record will update this story.

