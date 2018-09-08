Summit in 60: Police still looking for arsonist

Summit in 60 is brought to you each week by County Reporter Angelique McNaughton and James Hoyt.

Fire investigators determined on Wednesday that the Tervels Fire may be linked to five other fires that were sparked over Labor Day weekend. Investigators believe the cause of the fire to be arson, with several factors connecting it to other blazes along I-80.

Summit County's first noise barrier is beginning to take shape along Interstate 80 near Jeremy Ranch. The Utah Department of Transportation started delivering materials for the project on Wednesday. Construction is expected to take up to six weeks to complete.

Summit Community Power Works launched a new initiative at the end of August, challenging 200 Summit County households to reduce their overall carbon emissions by December 2018.

Share your thoughts with us in the comments or email Angelique McNaughton.