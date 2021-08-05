Echo State Park to close day-use area for rest of year

Echo State Park’s day-use area will undergo renovations for the rest of this year and likely part of 2022.

Courtesy of Utah State Parks

Echo State Park will close its day-use and launch ramp area next week to allow for construction on park improvements and expansion, Utah State Parks has announced.

The park will be closing off the area for construction beginning on Monday, Aug. 9, with the closure expected to continue through the remainder of the year. State Parks officials hope to reopen the area sometime in the 2022 season.

Utah State Parks previously announced the closure at the beginning of May; Park Manager Eric Bradshaw said they wanted to remind the public as the closure nears.

“We are announcing the closure once again to help ensure our visitors are not surprised,” Bradshaw said. “We don’t want people to drive up to this area expecting to access it not knowing that it is closed.”

The closure specifically impacts the day-use area of the park, so the public will not have access to the launch ramp, dock or any of the older existing facilities in the area. The new Dry Hollow Campground, however, will remain open for camping use.

Due to mud and extremely low water, designated day-use areas will likely not be readily available this season, but may be possible in the winter and spring.

Officials say the construction is all part of a larger plan for improving Echo State Park. After opening to the public as an official state park in 2018, Utah State Parks began extensive planning for redesigning and improving the area. One phase of that project, the new Dry Hollow Campground, was completed in 2020. Improving the existing day-use area is the next step.

“We will be widening and extending the boat ramp, constructing a new parking lot and entrance station, and are evaluating the possibility of bringing in cabins and other lodging options,” Bradshaw said. “These are things that I have mentioned before, but I feel it’s important to remind people of all the good these improvements will bring. All of Echo State Park’s staff genuinely care about this area, and are excited to see these improvements take shape. ”

Those wanting to launch motorized watercraft this season are encouraged to visit other nearby state parks. Officials say visitors should also remember to check boat ramp conditions before getting on the road, as many have been impacted by this year’s drought. For construction and park updates, follow Echo State Park’s Facebook page and website .