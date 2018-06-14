Education briefs: Board to hold public hearing on budget Tuesday

Board to hold public hearing on budget Tuesday

The Park City Board of Education plans to have a public hearing for its fiscal year 2019 budget on Tuesday, June 19. According to the Park City School District's Twitter, it is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. at the district office. Community members are invited to provide public comment on the 2017-18 revised budget and the 2018-19 preliminary budget.

Park City School District to start summer food program

Park City School District is scheduled to start its summer food program at McPolin Elementary School on Monday, June 18. According to an event flier, free breakfast and lunch will be served to children who are 18 years old or younger. It is scheduled to take place from Monday to Thursday through July 26. Breakfast is set to be served from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Art summer classes in session

Utah-born award-winning illustrator Nathan Jarvis will be teaching summer classes for students. According to the Park City School District's community education catalogue, Jarvis will be teaching several programs for a range of ages. Kids between ages 3 ½ and 5 and in grades first through third can be a part of the Super Summer Art Camp: Fantastical Fun for the Art-Hearted, which is running from June 18 to 22. Silly Art for Silly Kids and Cartoonapalooza are scheduled to take place from July 9 to the 13. For more information and to register, visit this website.