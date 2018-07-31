Education briefs: EATS Park City to host fundraiser

EATS Park City to host fundraiser

The nonprofit EATS Park City plans to partner with Summit Community Gardens for the third annual Dinner in the Garden. According to an event flier, it is set to take place on Aug. 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the community gardens. There will be food and drinks, as well as face painting and live music. Tickets are $35 for a single adult and are available at https://eatsparkcity.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/DigIn18. Those interested in donating or sponsoring the event can also do so via the link.

Student registration set for Aug. 6

New student registration for those in the Park City School District and the South Summit School district is set to start on Monday, Aug. 6, according to the districts' social media pages. School is expected to start on Aug. 23 for Park City School District and North Summit School District schools. It is scheduled to start on Aug. 20 for schools in South Summit School District.

Little Naturalist Backpacks available at libraries

Summit County libraries have Little Naturalist Backpacks available for check out. According to a post on the library's Facebook page, the backpacks contain pamphlets about Utah's birds, wildlife and wildflowers, binoculars, a magnifying glass and an activity book, among other things. The bags were made possible through a collaboration with the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter. Youth can check them out for one-week periods.