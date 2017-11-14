Education briefs, Forum to discuss the future of the “Dreamers”

Forum to discuss the future of the "Dreamers"

The Project for Deeper Understanding is set to host a public forum that will discuss the future of "Dreamers" in the U.S. According to the group's Facebook page, the forum is free and open to the public and will take place on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. at St. Luke's Church in Snyderville. A panel discussion will follow, as well as an audience question-and-answer session. English to Spanish language translation will be available. If you are interested in learning more, call Charles at 435-901-2131. Dreamers are people who came to the U.S. illegally as children but consider the U.S. to be their home.

Treasure Mountain holds auditions for The Little Mermaid

Treasure Mountain Junior High is set to put on the play "The Little Mermaid" on Feb. 8-10 at the Eccles Center, and auditions are approaching. According to the school's newsletter, auditions will take place on Nov. 20 and 21 in Room 43 throughout the day. Students can sign up on the list outside of the room. They will need to sing 32 bars of a song and perform one minute of comedic monologue.

Schools raise funds during Live PC Give PC

Schools across Park City School District raised thousands of dollars during last week's Live PC Give PC event, hosted by the Park City Community Foundation. According to a district newsletter, Jeremy Ranch Elementary School surpassed its goal to help fund a new playground. Trailside Elementary School also raised money for sensory playground equipment. Clubs at Park City High School, 3D doodle pens at Parley's Park Elementary School, and the positive behavior support program at Treasure Mountain Junior High were also funded, among other school programs or materials. Vinto Pizzeria donated part of its funds to various schools during the event as well.