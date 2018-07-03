Education briefs: Friends of the Library to host used book sale

Friends of the Library to host used book sale

The Friends of the Library in Park City plans to host its annual used book sale on July 5-7 at the auditorium in the Kimball Junction branch. According to an event flier, adult fiction, non-fiction and kids' books will be available for purchase. Attendees can either bring an old Friends of the Library bag and fill it for $15 or buy a new bag and fill it for $18. Only members of Friends of the Library are invited to attend on Thursday, July 5. The public sale is set to take place on July 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

District to hold cooking camps in July

The Park City School District is holding several camps for kids interested in cooking. Café de Cupcake, for students in grades first through third, teaches students to make cupcakes. It is set to run from July 23-27 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The Chef School Road Trip class for students in grades fourth through sixth teaches students about cooking popular food from around the U.S. It is scheduled to run from July 9-13 from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Students between grades fourth and sixth can also attend the Institute of Ice Cream and Root Beer class between July 23 and 27 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Intermountain Health Care to host family health seminar

Intermountain Health Care plans to host a seminar called Planting the Seeds of Health on July 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Blair Education Center in the Park City Hospital. According to IHC's website, Irmgard Von Wobeser, a psychologist from Cancun, Mexico, will teach how to establish family connection, cook together for better health, promote physical health with good nutrition and learn how to shop at the farmer's market. Free dinner and childcare will be provided. The presentation will be offered in Spanish.