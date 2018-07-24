Education briefs: Kamas plans for special needs day camp

Kamas plans for special needs day camp

Members of the Kamas community are set to host the city's first day camp for special needs students between ages 5 and 22, according to posts on the Park City School District's social media channels. It is scheduled for Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oakley Complex. The camp is free and will include music, art and a visit from the South Summit Fire Department. For registration or questions, call 435-513-4482.

Nonprofit to host course on mental health

CONNECT Summit County plans to host a Youth Mental Health First Aid Class on Aug. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Utah Olympic Park. According to the event page, registration is open for those who are 18 years old or older, preferably those who have contact with young people on a regular basis. It is limited to 30 participants and costs $20. To host the class, CONNECT Summit County is collaborating with The Speedy Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing suicide and supporting mental health. The training will help participants identify and support an adolescent in crisis. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/2uNAiFd.

Student registration set for Aug. 6

New student registration for those in the Park City School District and the South Summit School district is set to start on Aug. 6, according to the districts' social media pages. School is expected to start on Aug. 23 for Park City School District and North Summit School District schools. It is scheduled to start on Aug. 20 for schools in South Summit School District.