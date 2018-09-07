Education briefs: ‘Meet the New Superintendent’ scheduled for Sept. 10

"Meet the New Superintendent" scheduled for Sept. 10

The Park City School District is set to hold an event for parents to meet the new superintendent, Jill Gildea, on Sept. 10 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Eccles Center's lower lobby. According to the district's website, the public is able to attend. The Front Line and Blue Line event from the Summit County Sheriff's Office is set to start immediately following the open house.

PC READS accepts applications for program

PC READS is accepting applications for its advocate program. Those selected will complete training through the Dyslexia Training Institute and provide professional advocate services to local families. The deadline to apply is Sept. 20. For more information, visit http://parkcityreads.org/advocate-program/ or email parkcityreads@gmail.com. This program is supported by a grant from the Park City Community Foundation.

Ecker Hill's after-school program is set to start

The after-school program at Ecker Hill Middle School is set to start on Monday, Sept. 10. According to the school's newsletter, the drop-in program includes academic support, open gym, crafts and free time. Students can also be involved in the Garden Club, EATS, the Egyptian Theater and an introductory class to soccer. For more information and to register, visit ehmsafterschool.com.

Parley's Park to hold fundraiser

Parley's Park Elementary School's Falcon Fun Run is set to take place on Sept. 13. According to the school's newsletter, each grade will run laps around the school's field and each lap will be recorded. The school's parent-teacher association organizes the event. The school hopes to raise $75 per child, or $40,000 for the school, to fund projects such as a full-time art program, a makers space and teacher grants.