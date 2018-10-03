Education briefs: Mexican dance club seeking donations

Mexican dance club seeking donations

A newly formed traditional Mexican dance club at Park City High School is seeking donations. The club, which teaches and performs Mexican dances, is using the funds to purchase a permanent wardrobe for both male and female participants, said Dirk Gootjes, the community outreach coordinator for Latino families at the high school. The club is open to all students at the high school. To donate, or to join the club, call Park City High School or Gootjes' cellphone at 435-640-1401. The club rehearses every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Ecker Hill Middle School to host author visit

Ecker Hill Middle School is set to host a visit from the author of the Oracle series, CW Trisef, on Monday, Oct. 8. According to an announcement, Trisef will speak with students about his series, as well as reading, writing, geography and science. The Oracle series is a fiction adventure series about a teenager traveling around the world. He plans to sign books after the event for students who pre-order books.

Opportunities Night set for Oct. 15

South Summit School District is scheduled to host its annual Opportunities Night on Oct. 15 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at South Summit High School. According to an event flier, Hank Smith, a motivational speaker, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker. There will also be breakout sessions titled "Dying to be thin," "Bystanders: intervening in awkward situations," "Advice from Columbine survivors," and "What's App?" The event is set to include food trucks and a resource fair. Child care will be available for kids between ages 3 and 11. For more information, visit http://www.ssummit.org/opportunities-night–2.