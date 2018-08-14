Education briefs: Morelli Scholarship event set to take place Aug. 25

Morelli Scholarship event set to take place Aug. 25

The Morelli family is set to host the annual Joseph James Morelli Scholarship Thank You Event on Aug. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Shed in Promontory. According to an announcement, scholarship recipients, corporate donors and partners will be recognized at the event. The scholarship is awarded to high school and college students with dyslexia, dysgraphia or dyscalculia who are pursuing a career in STEM. It was established to honor the life of Park City High School graduate Joseph James Morelli. The Snyderville Electric Band is scheduled to perform at the event. It is cosponsored by The Promontory Foundation, The Park City Community Foundation and The Cabin. For additional information, and to RSVP, please contact Vickie Mercer at callvickie@gmail.com.

Sheriff's Office to host Front Line and Blue Line

The Summit County Health Department and Summit County Sheriff's Office are partnering with the Park City School District to host an informational event called Front Line and Blue Line. According to an event flier, it is set to take place on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at Park City High School. Sheriff Justin Martinez, Lt. Greg Winterton and Sgt. Ron Bridge are scheduled to speak about safety in the schools, drugs and harmful substances and electronics. The event is free and open to adults in the community.

Back to school events scheduled for Tuesday

Trailside Elementary School and Jeremy Ranch Elementary School are set to have back to school events on Tuesday, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m. at the respective schools, according to the schools' Facebook pages. Parley's Park Elementary School plans to welcome new families into the school at a meet-up at Willow Creek Park on Tuesday at noon. At McPolin Elementary School, an open house is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the school from 3 to 4 p.m.