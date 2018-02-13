Education briefs: Park City District seeking input about next superintendent

Park City District seeking input about next superintendent

The Park City School District is seeking information from all community members about what characteristics they want to see in the future superintendent. Melinda Colton, director of communication for the district, said that the survey is live until Friday, Feb. 16, at 5 p.m. The responses will be given to the superintendent search firm HYA Consultants as well as the Park City Board of Education. They will use the data when selecting candidates for the role. The current superintendent, Ember Conley, plans to resign after the school year. The link to the survey is https://ecrasurvey.com/parkcity.

UVU Wasatch Campus reaches out to Park City students for automotive class

The Utah Valley University Wasatch Campus in Heber is set to host an event to encourage Park City High School students to sign up for the concurrent enrollment automotive course. Mike Bardole, automotive instructor and program developer, said that the outreach event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Park City High School. One will take place the following day at Wasatch High School. An electric rock crawler built by students will be available to view, and there will be information available about the course. Students, parents and community members are invited to attend.

District Science and Engineering Fair to take place Thursday

The Park City School District is set to host its Science and Engineering Fair on Thursday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. According to the Ecker Hill Middle School newsletter, the event is scheduled to take place at the Church of Latter Day Saints at 2300 Monitor Drive. Judging will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. District winners will move on to the regional fair held at the University of Utah in March.