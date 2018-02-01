Education briefs: Park City Education Foundation’s Sweetheart Gala set for Feb. 9

Sweetheart Gala set for Feb. 9

The Park City Education Foundation is set to host its annual Sweetheart Gala on Feb. 9. According to an event flier, the dinner and dance party for adults is scheduled to take place at St. Mary's Church Grand Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner is set to be served at 6:45 p.m. All proceeds will benefit students in the Park City High School and Treasure Mountain Junior High band programs. The high school varsity jazz ensemble will perform, and there will be a silent auction and opportunity drawing to accompany the event. Tickets are available at pcbands.net.

Park City School District includes community in superintendent search

The Park City School District is scheduled to have a community focus group meeting in order to help with the search for a new superintendent. According to the district's website, the meeting is scheduled to take place at the district office on Monday, Feb. 5 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. All community members are invited to provide input on the desired characteristics and skills of the next superintendent.

Park City School District science fair projects due Feb. 14

Registration is open for the Park City School District Science and Engineering Fair. According to the Ecker Hill Middle School's newsletter, projects are due from grades five to 12 on Feb. 14 at 4:30 p.m. at the LDS church on Monitor Drive. Judging will take place on Feb. 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. All district winners will move onto the regional fair in March. Those interested in judging can sign up at http://bit.ly/2nmMzg1.