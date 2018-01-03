Education briefs: Park City High School students nominated for Academic All-State

Park City High school students nominated for Academic All-State

Multiple students from Park City High School were nominated for Academic All-State last month. According to the district's Facebook page, students must be seniors with a minimum 3.75 cumulative, non-weighted GPA and a contributing varsity member of a team. From the swimming team, Mikal Peterson, Dennis Djunic, Connor Thorn, Sabine Caplin, Alison Kuennen, Danielle Jensen, Madeline Schaede, Natalie Haerter and Livia Kimche were nominated. In wrestling, Keifer Maples and Cameron Shine were nominated.

Board of Education to hold information exchange meeting

The Park City Board of Education is set to host an information exchange meeting at McPolin Elementary on Jan. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. According to the Park City School District's website, the meeting is open for community groups, parents and staff. Those interested in presenting to the Board or commenting must contact Andrew Caplan, president of the Board, at acaplan@pcschools.us. The goal of the evening is to offer time outside of Board meetings for people to present their concerns or comments to the Board.

Ukulele lesson program open for registration

Registration is open for Trailside Elementary School's ukulele lessons. According to the school's newsletter, there are two remaining six-week sessions available for sign-up. One is scheduled to run from Jan. 9 to Feb. 15 and costs $60. Students in second and third grade meet on Thursdays from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. and students in fourth and fifth grade meet on Tuesdays at the same time. The second session is set to run from April 24 to May 31. The days and times are the same as the first session. Those interested should email Wendy Motyka at wendyjm16@gmail.com or call 808-392-7806.