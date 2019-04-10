Education briefs: Park City Running club set to start April 15

Park City Running club set to start April 15

Park City Running Club is set to start meeting on April 15, according to Trailside Elementary School's newsletter. The club is open to fourth- and fifth-graders, and training is scheduled to take place Mondays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. The club will meet at Trailside Elementary School and walk across the street to run in the soccer fields. The club plans to participate in five races until it ends on June 1. For more information, contact Kristin and Pete Stoughton at 801-707-4030.

Learning academy to host resource fair

The Park City Learning Academy is set to hold a resource fair on April 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. According to a flyer, representatives from employment services and agencies, financial supports, guardianship planning and independent living will be at the event. The fair will also include a screening of the documentary "Intelligent Lives." For more information, contact Dan Gallery at dgallery@pcschools.us.

High school orchestra students receive honors at New York festival

Park City High School's symphony and chamber orchestra students recently returned from a trip to New York City where they performed at the New York Heritage Festival. According to the Park City School District's Facebook page, the musicians received several honors. The symphony and chamber orchestras were awarded silver ratings and placed first in their divisions. The chamber also won the Most Outstanding Orchestra award. Nina Williams and Debbie Hsu both received the Maestro Award, the Heritage Festival's highest award for individual performers.