Education briefs: Park City School District named best in the state

Park City School District named best in the state

Business Insider named the Park City School District the best district in the state earlier this month. According to the district's newsletter, the company that researched and compiled the information for the list, Niche, gave the district an A grade in academics and health and safety, a B- in diversity and an A+ in teachers.

South Summit School District seeks public input

South Summit School District is set to host a community meeting regarding the district's future on Jan. 25, according to a news release. The meeting is set to take place at South Summit Middle School from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and all community members are invited to attend. The meeting will address the possible steps to move forward after the failure of a bond measure last fall that would have funded a new high school. Five options will be discussed for the school district.

Ecker Hill Middle School to put on "Aladdin Jr."

Ecker Hill Middle School is scheduled to put on the play "Aladdin Jr." According to the school's newsletter, the play will be presented in the school's auditorium on Friday Jan. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 27 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for all ages and is available at the door.

School schedules to modify during Sundance Film Festival

Due to heavy traffic from the Sundance Film Festival, Park City schools on Kearns Boulevard will have modified schedules. According to the Park City School District's Facebook page, Treasure Mountain Junior High will be released at 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 24 and 25. On Jan. 26, students will be released at 2:25 p.m. At Park City High School, students will be released at 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 24 and 25. On Jan. 26, they will be released at 2:25 p.m. McPolin Elementary School's schedule will remain the same.