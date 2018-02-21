Education briefs: Park City School District to discuss homework at lunch and learn

Park City School District to discuss homework at lunch and learn

The Park City School District is set to discuss healthy learning habits at its next Lunch and Learn. According to the district's website, the event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, from noon to 1 p.m. at the district office. Parents are invited to attend to learn strategies and tips to create a positive homework routine.

SheJumps to host ski patrol day for Park City female youth

The nonprofit SheJumps is partnering with Park City Mountain Resort on Monday to bring its Wild Skills Junior Ski Patrol day to girls in Park City. The girls who participate will learn mountain safety and first aid with female ski patrollers, said Courtney Kizer, an ambassador for SheJumps. Girls ages 8 to 16 who are intermediate-level skiers are invited to attend. Girls will be divided into three groups and will meet at the end of the ski day for a giveaway. The program costs $35 for those with a PCMR pass or $60 for those who do not, but scholarship funds are available. Registration is available online on the event's Facebook page. The deadline to register is Friday at 9 a.m.

Public speaking club registration open

Registration for the public speaking club for students, YoungSpeakers, is open for the spring session. Joan Baron, who helped start the club, said that the session includes nine classes on Tuesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. at Park City Day School. The classes begin on March 6. "Whether you are fearful of public speaking or want to practice and hone your skills, YoungSpeakers provides the perfect forum," she said. For more information and to register visit http://www.youngspeakers.org.