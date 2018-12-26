Education briefs: PC READS to host event with special education director

PC READS to host event with special education director

Park City READS is set to host an event on Jan. 8 called Collaborating with Your School. According to a flier, Jaclyn Knapp, director of special education for Park City School District, is set to speak about changes she is making in the district's special education department. The event is set to take place from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Blair Education Center, Classroom I-A. Social time is expected to follow until 2:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Park City MARC offering free admission to students

The Park City MARC is offering free admission to students through Jan. 1. According to a flier, students between 6 and 18 years old will be able to access the facility for free, including the basketball gym, workout area, teen area, ping pong tables and the hot tub. The workout area is restricted to students ages 12 and up and children 8 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Students must bring their student IDs to access the building.

Trailside Elementary School to host counselor chat

Trailside Elementary School is set to host its first counselor chat on Jan. 11 from 8 to 8:45 a.m. at the school's library. According to the school's newsletter, parents are invited to attend the event, which will be an open forum discussion about anxiety and stress management. Allyson McGuire, a school counselor, and Amanda Wissler, a social worker for the school, are expected to speak.

Registration open for community classes

The Park City School District recently announced that early registration is open for its community education program called The Compass. According to a newsletter from The Compass, the classes will run from January through May. To learn more about the courses offered and to register, visit https://bit.ly/2Ctbg2f.