Education briefs: PCEF’s Gala set for Saturday

PCEF's Red Apple Gala is set for Saturday

The Park City Education Foundation's Red Apple Gala is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Montage Deer Valley. According to the foundation's website, the fundraiser is scheduled to include dining, dancing and silent and live auction bidding. Proceeds from the event help fund the foundation, which supports education programs and grants in the Park City School District. For more information, visit https://www.pcef4kids.org/events/red-apple-gala.



Improvisation class to take place on Tuesdays

The Treasure Mountain Junior High Improvisation Class recently started. Tom Shannon, who teaches the after-school class, said it takes place every Tuesday from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. in the music room. This is the program's third year. Shannon said he has taught theatrical improvisation for several years in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and Park City. For more information and to sign up, email Shannon at tomshannon@email.com.

PCHS marching band's Normandy trip is open

The Park City High School Marching Band has openings for students who want to participate in the marching band trip to Normandy, France, next June, according to the Treasure Mountain Junior High newsletter. The trip is a part of the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Anyone in grades eight through 11 are invited to join, and no experience is required. To sign up or learn more, email Bret Hughes at bhughes@pcschools.us.