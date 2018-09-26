Education briefs: Police Department to host Spanish Citizens’ Academy

Police Department to host Spanish Citizens' Academy

The Park City Police Department is scheduled to host its first Citizens' Academy in Spanish on Saturday, Sept. 29. According to an event flier, members of the police department will speak about important laws, the K9 unit, domestic violence and being stopped when driving. The event is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Park City Police Department. To sign up, contact officer Franco Libertini at 435-615-5582. Participants will receive a certificate at the end of the academy.

Ecker Hill's book fair set for next week

Ecker Hill Middle School's parent-teacher organization is set to hold a book fair Monday, Oct. 1, through Friday, Oct. 5, in the main entrance lobby of the school. According to the school's newsletter, proceeds from the book fair are given to teachers and the school's library to keep books in the classrooms. The fair will run from 8:20 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 8:20 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 8:20 to 9 a.m. on Friday. Those interested in volunteering at the book fair can sign up online.

Education foundation's fundraiser is underway

The Park City Education Foundation's Beat the Call event is running from now until Oct. 5, according to the foundation's website. The event is a fundraising campaign for parents of school-age children in the Park City School District. The foundation asks that everyone who can donate gives the equivalent of $1 a day per child throughout the school year, or $180, but any amount is welcome. The school with the highest participation percentage will win $2,500 from The UPS Store Park City and a dance party sponsored by Jaybird.