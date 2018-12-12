Education briefs: Robotics tournament scheduled for Saturday

Robotics tournament scheduled for Saturday

Park City High School's Robotics Club plans to host a tournament at the school on Saturday. Kristina Schiffman, a student on the Robominers team, said the event is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and robotics teams from Park City will be competing. Spectators will be able to watch the matches, which are set to be held in the high school's gym. Parking is available in the Eccles Center lot. The event is free and open to the public.

Chess tournament to take place at Ecker Hill

A chess tournament is set to take place on Friday at Ecker Hill Middle School from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Students from grades two through eight are invited to participate in the event. The cost to compete is $15 for pre-registration by Dec. 12 or $20 at the door. The top three finishers in each section are set to receive trophies. Parents wishing to register their child must send the child's name and grade to Gina Mason at gtmason8@gmail.com.

Holiday Extravaganza set for Thursday and Friday

The Park City Bands' Holiday Extravaganza is set to take place this week. According to the Park City Education Foundation's Facebook page, the choirs, bands and orchestras from Treasure Mountain Junior High and Park City High School are set to perform on Thursday and Friday. The eighth-grade band, symphonic band, jazz band, percussion ensemble, eighth-grade orchestra and Treasure Mountain choir are scheduled to play Thursday, Dec. 13. The wind ensemble and advanced percussion, chamber and symphony orchestras, high school and jazz choirs and varsity jazz ensemble are scheduled to perform Friday. The event is free and open to the public.