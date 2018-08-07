Education briefs: School board to hold public tax hearing

School board to hold public tax hearing

The Park City Board of Education plans to host a public truth in taxation hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 14. According to the Park City School District, the meeting is set to take place at 6 p.m. at the district office. The Board will receive comments from the community about the most recent budget and the tax increase associated with it.

Nonprofit to host course on mental health

CONNECT Summit County plans to host a Youth Mental Health First Aid Class on Aug. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Utah Olympic Park. According to the event page, registration is open for those who are 18 years or older, preferably those who have contact with young people on a regular basis. It is limited to 30 participants and costs $20. To host the class, CONNECT Summit County is collaborating with The Speedy Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing suicide and supporting mental health. The training will help participants identify and support an adolescent in crisis. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/2uNAiFd.

Library's Lego Club set to start Aug. 9

Lego Club is set to start on Thursday, Aug. 9 at the Kamas Valley Branch of the Summit County Library in the auditorium. According to the library's newsletter, the club is scheduled to meet every Thursday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. All ages are welcome. The library provides the Legos and participants are able to build their own designs. The library is also accepting donations of Legos for the club.