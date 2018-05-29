Education briefs: The Christian Center to register students for back to school program

The Christian Center to register students for program

The Christian Center plans to register students in need for its Back 2 School Basics program, according to an event flier. Those wishing to register can do so on June 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Park City Library. Students from kindergarten to 12th grade can qualify if they have a financial need. Back 2 School Basics is an event that takes place in August at the Tanger Outlets. Children will be given a gift card that they can use to shop for school clothes. For more information, contact the Christian Center of Park City at 435-649-2260.

Park City School District to create committee for master planning

The Park City School District is seeking community members to join a master planning steering committee. According to a district newsletter, the district hopes to have a mix of stakeholder groups represented in the committee. The consulting group NV5 will be the project manager for the master-planning process. The deadline for the application is June 7 at 3 p.m. and the committee will begin meeting in August. To apply, visit https://bit.ly/2KHuZww or https://bit.ly/2s0BRxj for the Spanish version.

Last day of school scheduled for June 6

The last day of school for Park City School District is scheduled to take place on June 6. According to Ecker Hill Middle School's newsletter, Park City High School and Treasure Mountain Junior High will be released at 11:15 a.m., all elementary schools will be released at 12:00 p.m. and Ecker Hill will be released at 12:45 p.m. Only the elementary schools are scheduled to serve lunch.