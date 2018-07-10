Education briefs: The Kimball Art Center to hold YogART class

The Kimball Art Center to hold YogART class

The Kimball Art Center plans to hold a course called YogART from July 16 to 20. According to the art center's website, the class is open for kids ages 6 through 10 and runs from 1 to 3 p.m. each week day. The cost of the class is $150. Students will learn about meditation and yoga while creating art projects. The instructor is Randi Jo Taurel. To register and for more information, visit https://kimballartcenter.org/classes/yogart/.

CONNECT Summit County to show film about drug addiction

CONNECT Summit County is partnering with Park City Film Series to host a screening of the film "Andy Irons: Kissed by God" on July 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Park City Library. According to CONNECT Summit County's Facebook page, the film shows pro surfer Andy Irons' struggles with bipolar disorder and drug addiction. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by visiting this site: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3541761.

Kamas Library to host teen movie marathon

The Kamas Library is set to host a teen movie marathon on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to the library's newsletter, the event is set to take place in the library's auditorium and will start with a screening of "Coco." Screenings of the films "Wonder Woman" at noon, "Jumanji" at 2 p.m. and "The Greatest Showman" at 4 p.m. are set to follow.