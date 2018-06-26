Education briefs: Winter Sports School to host fundraiser

Winter Sports School to host fundraiser

The Winter Sports School is scheduled to host its annual fundraiser volleyball tournament on July 6 at 4 p.m. According to a post on the school's Facebook page, the fundraiser is set to take place at Willow Creek Park. The school is raising funds for the United Nations World Food Programme. The cost to enter the tournament is $80 for a four-person student team and $100 for a four-person adult team. For more information, visit the school or email Maxine Dalton at maxinedschool@gmail.com. A potluck for students of the school and their families is expected to follow.

EATS Park City to hold summer camps

EATS Park City plans to host three summer camps in July and August. According to the nonprofit's website, the first camp, Homegrown EATS Summer Camp with Swaner, is scheduled to take place on July 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The camp will teach participants about edible plants found in nature. It is open to students from fourth to sixth grade. The next camps, Chopped, Garden Edition; and Summer Garden EATS Summer Camp, are scheduled for July 9 to 13 and August 13 to 17, respectively. For more information and to register, visit http://eatsparkcity.org/events/.

Park City Library starts summer challenge

The Park City Library is running a summer challenge called the Power of Stories. According to the library's newsletter, the challenge involves embracing stories through singing, talking, reading, writing and playing. Those interested can sign up at the library. The summer challenge is inspired by Utah Kids Ready to Read, which has resources and videos about the challenge on its website. For more information, visit utahkidsreadytoread.org.