Education briefs: Applications open for TEDxYouth Park City

Applications open for TEDxYouth Park City

Applications are open for the TEDxYouth Park City event, which is scheduled to take place at the Eccles Center on Nov. 14, according to an announcement. Students in grades eight through 12 interested in participating can audition with a talk or performance piece. Auditions are set for Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 beginning at 2:45 p.m. at the Park City High School lecture hall. Talks do not have to be memorized for the audition. For more information and to register to audition, visit http://www.tedxparkcity.com.

Event to discuss benefits of dyslexia

PC READS, a nonprofit that supports students with dyslexia, and the Hall Family Fund are hosting an event on dyslexia on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Park City High School lecture hall. According to an event flier, Dean Bragonier, founder of the nonprofit Noticeability, will give a presentation titled "The Golden Age of Dyslexia" about the advantages of a "dyslexic brain" and how to help students become more confident. The event is free and open to the public.

EATS Park City seeks volunteers

The nonprofit EATS Park City is seeking volunteers to help with its cooking classes for students. According to the nonprofit's website, the classes take place during the after-school program. There are open slots for Friday, Sept. 21, and on Sept. 28 from 1 to 5 p.m. To learn more about the program and to sign up, visit http://eatsparkcity.org/programs/cooking-classes/.