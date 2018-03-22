Education briefs: Big Brother Big Sisters to host bowling fundraiser

Big Brother Big Sisters to host bowling fundraiser

The Utah chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters is set to host a fundraiser, Bowl for Kids' Sake, around the state. The annual event is scheduled to take place in Park City on Thursday and Saturday at the Jupiter Bowl, according to an event flier. On Thursday, the fundraiser is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday it is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The theme for the fundraiser this year is "That 70's Bowl." For more information, visit bbbsu.donorpages.com/bfks2018.

Volunteers needed for eighth-grade Reality Town

Treasure Mountain Junior High is seeking volunteers to help run the annual eighth-grade Reality Town. According to a school newsletter, the event is scheduled to take place on April 5 and requires 180 volunteers. The event is scheduled to run from 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the school's gym. During the event, students will select occupations and use their assigned monthly income and family scenario to make financial choices about housing, transportation, child care and clothing. To sign up for a volunteer slot, visit http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0e48afad229-tmjh1.

Park City High Dance Company ranked at top in state

Park City High School Dance Company and Dance Company 2 received a Superior rating at the Utah Dance Educator's Organization High School Dance Festival on March 17. Ashley Mott, dance company director, said that this is the highest ranking a school can achieve. It is the first time Park City High has earned the rank. The festival is not division-divided, so that ranking is against schools of all sizes across the state. The festival also had a master class taught by dancer and choreographer Dan Higgins.