Education briefs: Board of Education scheduled to host information exchange meeting

Board of Education scheduled to host information exchange meeting

The Park City Board of Education is set to host an information exchange meeting on March 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Parley's Park Elementary School. According to the district's website, the meeting is open to community groups, parents and staff who want to interact with the Board. Those interested in offering a comment at the meeting should contact Board President Andrew Caplan at acaplan@pcschools.us.

Seats open for Summit County school boards

The filing period for the three open Park City Board of Education seats opens this Friday, March 9 at 8 a.m. According to the district's newsletter, seats are open in Districts 1, 4 and 5. South Summit School District has two open Board seats in Precincts 4 and 5 and North Summit School District has two open seats in Precincts 20 to 24 and 17. Those interested in running must appear in person and file at the Summit County Clerk's Office. The period closes on March 15 at 5 p.m. The primary election is scheduled for June 25 and the general election Nov. 6.

Choir program starts at Trailside Elementary School

An after-school choir program is being offered to students at Trailside Elementary School. According to the school's newsletter, Jennifer Taylor, the music teacher, is teaching students on Mondays from 3:35 to 4:30 p.m. in the music room. Students grades three through five are invited to participate. The cost is $40 a month or $110 at the start, with discounts available for families. There will be a concert at the end of May. Those interested in learning more can contact Taylor at jtaylor@pcschools.us.