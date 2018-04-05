Education briefs: Board of Education to host information exchange meeting

Board of Education to host information exchange meeting

The Park City Board of Education is scheduled to have an information exchange meeting on April 18. According to the Park City School District's website, the meeting is scheduled to take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at Trailside Elementary School. Community groups, parents and staff are invited to attend. Those who would like to present or offer comment should contact Andrew Caplan at acaplan@pcschools.us.

Parley's Park Chess Club starts spring session

Parley's Park Elementary School's Chess Club recently started its spring session, according to the school's newsletter. The club meets every Monday from 3:05 to 4:10 p.m. throughout April and May, except for April 9. It costs $70 and is available for students from grades three through five as well as younger students with chess experience. Chessplayer Alexander Gustafsson is the instructor for the program. Those interested in participating should contact kimcrichton1@gmail.com.

Treasure Mountain seeking volunteers for Reality Town

Treasure Mountain Junior High is seeking volunteers to help run the annual eighth-grade Reality Town. According to a school newsletter, the event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 5, and requires 180 volunteers. The event is scheduled to run from 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the school's gym. During the event, students will select occupations and use an assigned monthly income and family scenario to make financial choices about housing, transportation, childcare and clothing. To sign up for a volunteer slot, visit this website.