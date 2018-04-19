Education briefs: Board to create a committee to help select new superintendent

Board to create a committee to help select new superintendent

The Park City Board of Education is accepting applications to join a 10-person committee to help the Board with the interview process in the selection of the new Park City School District superintendent. According to the district newsletter, applications are due on Monday, April 23 at 5 p.m. Five school district employees and five community members will be chosen. Members must be available for the orientation meeting on May 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. and for interviews on May 5 and 6. Those wishing to apply should send an email to acaplan@pcschools.us. Click here for a list of questions that should be answered in the email.

High school students honored in entrepreneurship challenge

Two students from Park City High School took home awards from the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute's High School Utah Entrepreneurial Challenge. According to the institute's website, the business idea mySTYLIST from Sela Serafin won the People's Choice Award and was awarded $1,000. Student Brennah Strange's Recovery Wear won a $1,000 scholarship, as did Serafin. MySTYLIST is an app that creates outfits based on the personal style of the individual using the clothes they own. Recovery Wear is clothing that is easy to put on with one hand for those in large casts. Park City High had four of the 20 finalists for the competition. Running With Ed registration deadline is this Friday

The Park City Education Foundation's Running With Ed is scheduled to take place on May 19. According to the nonprofit's website, the deadline to sign up is Friday, April 20. The race is a 38-mile relay with 10 legs that traverses around Park City. The money raised by the fundraiser will go to help schools in the Park City School District. Those wishing to attend can register here.