Education briefs: CONNECT Summit County to host event for teens

CONNECT Summit County to host event for teens

CONNECT Summit County is set to host an event on how to help teens deal with the pressures of academics, athletics, social media and mental illness, according to an event flier. The event is scheduled for April 5 at 6 p.m. at the Blair Education and Conference Center at the Park City Hospital. It is free and open to the public. Kate Fagan, author of "What Made Maddy Run," is scheduled to speak. The first 100 attendees will receive a complimentary copy of the book, which shares the true story of a nationally ranked student athlete who died by suicide.

Students named Sterling Scholar runner-ups

Three students from Park City High School were named Sterling Scholar runner-ups. According the Park City School District Facebook page, Eli Levine earned the distinction in the business and marketing category, along with Gavin Serr in speech/theatre arts/forensic and Ian Wagman in instrumental music. They were competing in the Northeast region competition.

Park City High has projects in entrepreneur competition

Four entrepreneur projects from Park City High School are finalists in the High School Utah Entrepreneur Challenge, according to the Park City School District Facebook page. There are 20 projects competing in the challenge, which is put on by the University of Utah's Lassonde Institute. The Park City teams are Recovery Wear; mySTYLIST; The Clean, Green, Flying Machine; and UV Sensor Wearable Technology. The public online voting portion of the competition is scheduled to end on Friday, March 30, at midnight. The team with the most votes will receive a cash prize. Those interested in voting can do so here.