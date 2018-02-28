Education briefs: CONNECT to help parents communicate with teens

CONNECT to help parents communicate with teens

The nonprofit CONNECT Summit County is launching its adolescent-focused series on Tuesday, March 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the North Summit High School library. The topic of the event is "communicating and connecting with your tween and teen in the age of smartphones and social media," said Shauna Wiest, executive director of the nonprofit. The program is designed for parents and will be presented by behavioral health providers and teens. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Seminar for parenting with love and logic set for Saturday

Mountain Life Church is set to host a seminar for parents to learn how to parent the "love and logic way," according to a press release. The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Mountain Life Church in Park City. Love and logic-trained facilitators and parenting coaches will give presentations. It costs $10 per family and scholarships are available upon request. Childcare will be available. Those interested can register at Mountainlife.org/loveandlogic.

Yoga instructor hosts fundraiser for Haitian children

Randi Jo Taurel, a local yoga instructor, is hosting a fundraiser for a children's summer camp in Haiti. According to an event flier, Taurel will be teaching family yoga on March 4 at The Shop from 1 to 2 p.m. A $25 minimum donation per family is requested in order to attend. All of the proceeds will go to the 2018 Devoted 2 Children Summer Camp in Haiti for Haitian children. Events are also scheduled for April 1, May 13 and May 20. For more information, visit http://www.yogawithrandijo.com/giving-back/. All ages are welcome.