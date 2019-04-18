Education briefs: Dance program to host performances about iconic music

Dance program to host performances about iconic music

Park City School District's dance program is set to host dance performances on May 2 and May 3 at the Eccles Center. According to an event flyer, the name of the performance is "Iconic: A Dance Tribute to Iconic Music of the Past Century." The event is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on both nights. Tickets are $6 in advance, and patrons can purchase tickets from any participating dance student. Tickets will be $8 at the door. Dancers in the performance are from grades nine through 12 in the Dance Company, Dance Company 2 and Dance 2/3 classes.

Space available in spring youth soccer leagues

Park City Recreation is set to start its spring youth soccer league practices at the end of April. According to the newsletter from Parley's Park Elementary School, there is space available in the kindergarten girls division, which is set to meet every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon from April 20 to June 1. There is also space available for the match mix up team, which is open to students ages 11 to 15. They are set to meet Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. from April 24 to May 29. To register, visitparkcityrecreation.org, or go to the PC MARC.

Running with Ed registration cost to go up Thursday

Regular registration for the Running with Ed fundraiser event is set to end on Thursday, April 18, according to an event flyer. The Park City Education Foundation hosts the race, which is a 38-mile relay race set to take place on May 18 in Park City. The price will jump from $95 per person to $110 per person on Thursday. The school with the most race participants will receive the Park City Mountain Grant from Park City Mountain Resort. To register, visit runningwithed.com.