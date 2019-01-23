Education briefs: Ecker Hill Middle School to present Willy Wonka, Jr.

Ecker Hill Middle School to present Willy Wonka, Jr.

Ecker Hill Middle School is set to present Willy Wonka, Jr., on Friday, Jan. 25, and Saturday, Jan. 26. According to the school's newsletter, the performances are set to take place at 6:30 p.m. at the school's auditorium. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door or online at http://our.show/eckerwonka.

Preschool fair will include nine schools

The Shining Stars School is set to host a preschool fair on Feb. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Shepherd of the Mountains Church. Nine preschool programs in the Park City area are expected to participate in the event, including the Park City Cooperative Preschool, Park City Day School, Holy Cross Ministries and Park City School District. The event is open to the public. For questions, contact Eliza Jane Nicolas at 563-726-3763. Science fair season in full swing

It is science fair season in the Park City School District

The fair at Parley's Park Elementary School is set to take place on Jan. 30, and the deadline to register is Wednesday, Jan. 23. Trailside Elementary School is set to host its fair on Jan. 31 and McPolin Elementary School is scheduled to host its fair on Feb. 6. To register for all fairs, go to https://parkcity.zfairs.com. The district science fair is set to take place on Feb. 8. Parents or community members with a background in science and technology are invited to participate in the fairs as judges. No background in science or technology is necessary for judging preschool to second-grade projects. To sign up as a judge, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080E48AFAC29A20-judges1.