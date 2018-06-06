Education briefs: Last day of school scheduled for June 6

Last day of school scheduled for June 6

The last day of school for Park City School District is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 6. According to Ecker Hill Middle School's newsletter, Park City High School and Treasure Mountain Junior High will be released at 11:15 a.m., all elementary schools will be released at noon and Ecker Hill will be released at 12:45 p.m. Only the elementary schools are scheduled to serve lunch.

Library reading program to kick off Thursday

The summer reading program with Summit County Library is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 7, at the Kimball Junction Branch. According to a post on the library's Facebook page, kids can track their reading over the summer, earn points for reading and redeem them for prizes. A kickoff party for summer reading is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 11, at 6 p.m. and is set to include a drum circle. The event is free and open to the public.

Park City School District to start summer food program

Park City School District is scheduled to start its summer food program at McPolin Elementary School on June 18. According to an event flier, free breakfast and lunch will be served to children who are 18 years old or younger. It is scheduled to take place from Monday to Thursday through July 26. Breakfast is set to be served from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.