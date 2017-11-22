Education briefs, Men4Ed looking for Thanksgiving volunteers

Men4Ed looking for Thanksgiving volunteers

The Men4Ed group is delivering Thanksgiving meals and looking for volunteers to help. According to the Treasure Mountain Junior High newsletter, Men4Ed are looking for help to deliver 100 hot Thanksgiving meals to less fortunate families in Park City. The group, which is a branch of the Park City Education Foundation, is composed of men who want to make a difference for students and their families in Park City. Westgate Resort and Waldorf Astoria provide the turkey dinners.

Trailside to put on Gulliver's Travels

Students at Trailside Elementary School are scheduled to put on the play Gulliver's Travels on Dec. 2, according to the school's newsletter. Auditions are scheduled for Monday, Nov. 27, in the P.E. room. Sixty parts will be assigned, and a rehearsal will immediately follow. Rehearsals will continue every night the following week until Saturday, Dec. 2. Trailside's PTO, in partnership with the Missoula Children's Theater, is hosting the event.

Free Christmas movie for children

Children are invited to participate in the third annual Free Children's Christmas Movie taking place on Dec. 2, according to a flyer for the event. The Crandall Family puts on the event every year modeled after a tradition Park City resident Gary Crandall grew up with and began in Park City. The movie "The Santa Clause" will play at the Holiday Village 4 Cinema at 10 a.m. Santa will be at the event with his fire truck, and there will be free popcorn and candy for those in attendance. Children ages 15 and under are invited to attend. There is room for 650 children to watch the film.