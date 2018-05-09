Education briefs: Middle school student honored for history website

Middle school student honored for history website

Oliver Diaz Moore, a seventh-grade student at Ecker Hill Middle School, won an award from the 2018 Utah State History Day contest last month. According to a press release, he was honored in the junior individual website division for his website Chief Joseph: I Will Fight No More Forever. The award and cash prize were sponsored by the Charles Redd Center for Western Studies at Brigham Young University. About 420 students from around the state competed in various categories at the event.

National Honor Society to host 5k

The Park City High School National Honor Society is hosting a 5K run on May 28, according to a press release. It is the ninth annual NHS 5K, which was created to honor five Park City High School graduates who passed away within seven months of each other in 2008. The honor society plans to use the money raised from the event to fund a humanitarian trip for students over the summer to Bali. Funds raised also help provide scholarships for seniors and give financial aid to the Volunteers of America Homeless Youth Resource Center. Parley's Park to present Disney's "Peter Pan Jr."

Parley's Park Elementary School is presenting Disney's "Peter Pan Jr." on May 9 and 10. According to an event flier, the play is scheduled to take place at 1:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on both days. Adult admission is $5 and children will be admitted for free. There are two casts and a combined 108 students involved in the production. It is sponsored by the Parley's Park Parent-Teacher Association and the Park City Education Foundation.