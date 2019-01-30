Education briefs: Nominations open for Sorenson Legacy Awards

Nominations open for Sorenson Legacy Awards

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2019 Sorenson Legacy Awards for Excellence in Arts Education, according to a flier. The awards honor art educators and programs in Utah's public schools. Nominations are accepted in the categories of dance, drama, music and visual arts instruction, as well as elementary arts integration, exemplary arts program or initiative and exemplary arts education administration. For more information, and to apply, visit https://schools.utah.gov/curr/finearts. The deadline for nominations and applications is March 1.

CONNECT Summit County to host educational program

CONNECT Summit County plans to start hosting a program called Guiding Good Choices, according to a flier. The five-week program includes weekly two-hour classes that teach families about the risk of substance abuse, conflict resolution, setting clear boundaries, resistance to peer pressure and effective communication. Parents of children ages 9 to 14 are invited to attend the program, which is free. The first session is set to start on Feb. 16 and the program will run through March 23. The program is available in Spanish as well. To register, visit http://www.summitcountyhealth.org/goodchoices or email mcsmith@summitcounty.org.

Preschool registration set for next month

Registration for the Park City School District's preschool program is set to take place on Feb. 11 and Feb. 13, according to a flier. Registration is scheduled for Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the district office and for Feb. 13 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at McPolin Elementary School. Parents must have a completed preschool registration packet, the student's birth certificate, immunization record and proof of residency in order to register. The required forms can be found at http://www.pcschools.us/schools/preschool.