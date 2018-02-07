Education briefs: Park City District to host career exploration night

Park City School District to host career exploration night

The Park City School District is hosting an event to help students explore their interests and future career options with its Career Compass evening. According to the district's newsletter, the event is scheduled to take place on Feb. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Park City High School. It is open to all students and their families from grades five through 11. The evening will begin with keynote remarks by a Park City High graduate and a current student. More than 30 breakout sessions will follow.

Park City Board of Education to have three open seats

The Park City School District Board of Education is going to have three open seats on the 2018 ballot, according to the district's newsletter. Those interested in running for a seat in Districts 1, 4 or 5 will need to declare candidacy between March 9 and 15. JJ Ehlers, who currently serves as vice president of the Board, has decided not to run again. She represents District 4. Anne Peters currently represents District 1 and Erin Grady, who replaced Julie Eihausen, represents District 5. Those interested in filing for public office must appear in person at the Summit County Clerk's Office.

Sweetheart Gala to take place Feb. 9

The Park City Education Foundation is set to host its annual Sweetheart Gala on Feb. 9. According to an event flier, the dinner and dance party for adults is scheduled to take place at St. Mary's Church Grand Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner is set to be served at 6:45 p.m. All proceeds will benefit students in the Park City High School and Treasure Mountain Junior High band programs. The high school varsity jazz ensemble will perform, and there will be a silent auction and opportunity drawing to accompany the event. Tickets are available at pcbands.net.