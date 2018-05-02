Education briefs: Park City High school’s Gay-Straight Alliance to host adult education course

High school's Gay-Straight Alliance to host adult education course

The Park City High School Gay-Straight Alliance is scheduled to hold its spring adult education courses on Friday, May 4, and Saturday, May 5. According to the club's Facebook page, the courses will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday and from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Both will be held at Park City High in room 141. The discussion-based class will emphasize the basics of gender and sexuality, the romantic spectrum and coming out. Students and board members of the club will teach the classes. Both classes will teach the same content. All community members are invited to attend, including those who participated in the fall session of classes.

Dance program to have spring dance concert

The Park City School District Dance program plans to have its spring dance concert on Thursday, May 3, and Friday, May 4, at 7 p.m. According to an event flier, the event is set to take place at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts. The theme for the original dance production is nature. Tickets are $6 for students and $8 for general admission. They can be purchased at the door or online.

Students honored in Duck Stamp Art Contest

Four students from the Weilenmann School of Discovery were recognized for their work in Utah's Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest. Stella Gilmore and Eli Wilcox won second place and Noah VanPelt won third in the kindergarten to third-grade level. Megan Jensen won second place in the fourth- to sixth-grade level, said Louise Brown, who volunteers at the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge in Brigham City, which is hosting the award ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 12. The contest is held annually in all states. The national winner's art is made into a conservation stamp.