Education briefs: Park City High student to host fundraising event for cancer research

Student to host a fundraising event for cancer research

Park City High School sophomore Faith Froehlich plans to host a fundraising event on Friday, April 27, at 5:30 p.m. at O'Shucks Bar and Grill in Pinebrook, according to an event poster. She is raising funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in a statewide competition called Student of the Year. The Utah student who raises the most will win a scholarship. Froehlich, who is a cancer survivor, is hoping to raise the money by Saturday. The event will include a concert featuring four local bands. It costs $10 to attend. All proceeds will go to the society.

Forum on foster care to take place Saturday

Mountain Life Church is scheduled to host a forum with the nonprofit Utah Foster Care on Saturday, April 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. According to an event flier, the forum will discuss the foster care situation in Utah and the need for more foster families. Parents who currently foster children will speak during the forum, which is free and open to the public. It is scheduled to take place at Mountain Life Church, located at 7375 Silver Creek Road. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit this website.

District to provide training on identifying anxiety in children

The Park City School District is scheduled to host a presentation titled Anxiety, Why Does it Matter? According to the district's website, it is set to take place on May 1 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Ecker Hill Middle School. Parents will learn how to better distinguish between hormones involved in adolescence and a mental health disorder. Psychologists from the district will provide the training and share resources that parents can use. The event is free and open to the public.