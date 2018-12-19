Education briefs: Park City MARC is offering free admission to students

Park City MARC is offering free admission to students

The Park City MARC is offering free admission to students from Dec. 21 through Jan. 1. According to a flier, students between 6 and 18 years old will be able to access the facility for free, including the basketball gym, workout area, teen area, ping pong tables and the hot tub. The workout area is restricted to students ages 12 and up and children 8 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Students must bring their student IDs to access the building.

Board of Education seeking new member

The Park City Board of Education is accepting applications for its District 3 vacancy until Jan. 7 at 6 p.m., according to the district's website. The new member will replace outgoing member Petra Butler, who is stepping down at the end of the month. Applications can be emailed to Board President Andrew Caplan at acaplan@pcschools.us. Interviews are expected to take place on Jan. 14. For more information and the application, visit http://www.pcschools.us/school-board/documents/.

Treasure Mountain Junior High forming grant committee

Treasure Mountain Junior High's parent-teacher organization is looking for parents interested in joining a temporary grant committee. According to the school's newsletter, there are seven grant applications totaling about $6,000 and the PTO has a budget of $3,000. The committee would meet to select grant recipients, which would be presented to the PTO at the January meeting for voting. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/2R35Rat.

Trailside Elementary School hosting coffee social

Trailside Elementary School's parent-teacher organization plans to host a coffee social after a holiday sing-along on Thursday, Dec. 20, at 8:30 a.m. Parents are invited to attend. A lost and found will also be on display during the event. Those wishing to provide food to the social can sign up via https://bit.ly/2A0YKWc.