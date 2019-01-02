Education briefs: Park City School District survey available

Park City School District survey available

The Park City School District recently released a survey for district employees and community members to complete. According to the district's website, the survey is about the six guiding principles the district drafted during a summit in October. The survey is available in both English and Spanish, and is part of the district's master planning process. To take the survey, visit http://www.pcschools.us.

PC READS to host event with special education director

Park City READS is set to host an event on Tuesday called Collaborating with Your School. According to a flier, Jaclyn Knapp, director of special education for Park City School District, is set to speak about changes she is making in the district's special education department. The event is set to take place from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Blair Education Center, Classroom I-A. Social time is expected to follow until 2:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Youth Sports Alliance to host after-school activities

The Youth Sports Alliance is hosting after-school activities starting Friday, Jan. 4, through March, according to a flier. Programs include boxing at Rise Boxing, freestyle skiing and snowboarding at Utah Olympic Park and cross-country skiing at Soldier Hollow. Dates, times and prices vary. For more information and to register, visit http://www.ysaparkcity.org. For questions, contact trilby@ysaparkcity.org or 406-498-9995. Fee waivers and scholarships are available.