Education briefs: Park City School District to create committee for master planning

Park City School District to create committee for master planning

The Park City School District is seeking community members to join a master planning steering committee. According to a district newsletter, the district hopes to have a mix of stakeholder groups represented in the committee. The consulting group NV5 will be the project manager for the master planning process. The deadline for the application is June 7 at 3 p.m. and the committee will begin meeting in August. To apply, visit this site or here for the Spanish version.

Park City's Athenaeum Club to host event for female graduates

Park City's Athenaeum Club plans to host its annual Girl Graduate Tea event on Tuesday, May 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Eccles Center at Park City High School. According to a press release, the event is held to celebrate young women graduating from Park City High School. It is sponsored by the Park City GFWC Athenaeum Club, which was organized by the wives of miners in Park City in 1897. All senior young women are invited to attend the free event, as well as their mothers or guardians. There will be refreshments and a speaker.

Parley's Park to host international arts festival

Parley's Park Elementary School is set to host its third annual international arts festival on Thursday, May 24. According to the district's newsletter, the event will feature dance, spoken word, visual arts, technology and music. It is set to take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the school. The event will be similar to a museum stroll and will include use of the entire school grounds, including indoor and outdoor stages. The festival highlights partnerships with the Elementary Visual Arts (EVA) program, Kimball Art Center, Park City Education Foundation, the Beverley Taylor Sorenson Arts Learning Program and Arts Youth Empowerment.