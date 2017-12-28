Education briefs: Parley’s Park offers after-school violin lessons

Parley's Park offers after-school violin lessons

Parley's Park Elementary School plans to start an after-school strings program from January to May. According to a program flier, all students in the after-school program can take group violin lessons Monday afternoons. Classes are scheduled to take place from 3:25 to 4:10 p.m. for kindergarten and first grade, 4:10 to 4:40 p.m. for second and third grades and 4:40 to 5:10 for fourth and fifth grades. The program is $22.75 a month and includes instruction, a book, a rental instrument and other materials. Children with families who are in need could get the fee waived in order to participate. Those interested in joining should email awebb@pcschools.us.

One Book One Community to host events in January

The One Book One Community program is scheduled to have two events in January, according to an event flier. On Jan. 4, the Summit County Library is scheduled to screen the film "Sinking the Gustloff: A Tragedy Exiled from Memory" at 7 p.m. The documentary tells the real story that inspired the book being read for the program, "Salt to the Sea" by Ruta Sepetys. On Jan. 8 and 9, Sepetys will speak to Park City High School students before hosting a public event on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Jim Santy Auditorium in the Park City Library.

Park City District Superintendent search underway

Following the announcement that Park City District Superintendent Ember Conley will be leaving at the end of June, the Board of Education is beginning its search process for the position. The Board has put out a request for proposal for a search consultant, said Andrew Caplan, president of the Board. The Board plans to put together a search committee, made up of local community members, in January. At the last Board meeting on Dec. 19, Terry Shoemaker, associate director of Utah School Board Association, said that the Utah School Board will help the Park City Board as it searches for a new superintendent.