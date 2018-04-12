Education briefs: PC READS to host Dyslexia for a Day

PC READS to host Dyslexia for a Day

PC READS is scheduled to host an event called Dyslexia for a Day on April 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Blair Education Center at the Park City Hospital. Elissa Aten, co-founder and president of the nonprofit PC READS, said that the event will include a simulation that will help parents and educators understand the frustration of having dyslexia. Kelli Sandman-Hurley and Tracy Block-Zaretsky from the Dyslexia Training Institute will provide the seminar. The Hall Family Fund is co-sponsoring the event. It is free and open to the public, but registration is required by April 18. Register here.

Winter Sports School graduate accepted into West Point

Matt Loverso, a recent graduate from the Winter Sports School, was accepted into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Loverso, who has set his eyes on the school since sixth grade, said that he was ecstatic to receive the acceptance letter and has accepted the offer. He said he is now preparing for the eight-week training that he is required to attend this summer by learning to eat fast, because they have limited time for meals, and make his bed properly.

Ecker Hill student places second in state geography bee

Will Smyth, a seventh-grader at Ecker Hill Middle School, finished in second place at the Utah State Geography Bee for the National Geographic Bee last week. According to the Park City School District's Facebook page, he competed against 100 students and won a cash prize. He attended the state bee last year and placed 13th. Sarah Smyth, his mother, said that his family is proud of his accomplishment.