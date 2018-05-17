Education briefs: PC READS to host first fundraiser event

PC READS to host first fundraiser event

The nonprofit Park City READS plans to host its first fundraiser event entitled Gin and Phonics. According to an event flier, the event is scheduled to take place on June 9 at 6 p.m. at Temple Har Shalom. During the event, PC READS will award its first annual Elevating Literacy Award to Katherine Martz. There will be an auction at the event as well. The cost to attend the event is $75. Those wishing to attend must RSVP by May 30 by visiting this site.

McPolin Elementary's bike club to repair bikes

McPolin Elementary School and Storm Cycles plan to partner to help individuals fix their bicycles on Friday, May 18. Joe Dvorak, who leads the bike club at the school, said that the event is part of Park City's Bike to Work, School and Play Day. The students in the bike club will clean bikes and help fix flat tires or perform other quick repairs. Leading up to the event, they have been collecting bikes from students and teachers and doing free bike tune-ups. The students will be at the playground during a bike rodeo that Dvorak said is set to take place at the school in the afternoon.

Parley's Park to host international arts festival

Parley's Park Elementary School is set to host its third annual international arts festival on May 24. According to the district's newsletter, the event will feature dance, spoken word, visual arts, technology and music. It is set to take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the school. The event will be similar to a museum stroll and will include use of the entire school grounds, including indoor and outdoor stages. The festival highlights partnerships with the Elementary Visual Arts (EVA) program, Kimball Art Center, Park City Education Foundation, the Beverley Taylor Sorenson Arts Learning Program and Arts Youth Empowerment.