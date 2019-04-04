Education briefs: PCCAPS to be highlighted in film screening

PCCAPS to be highlighted in film screening

The Park City High School's Center for Advanced Professional Studies (PCCAPS) is hosting a film screening and speaking tour as part of the CAPS Network nationwide tour. According to a press release, the high school will screen the film "Where Students Lead" on April 15. The film shows the student impact of the CAPS education model and its growth across the country. The film is being shown at select schools around the country.

SheTech Explorer Day set for April 9

The SheTech program through the Women's Tech Council is set to host SheTech Explorer Day in Salt Lake City on April 9. According to the event's website, Explorer Day is a hands-on technology conference for high school girls in the state. There will be workshops with tech companies and a TechChallenge where students can work with industry mentors to come up with solutions and pitch ideas about new technologies. The event is scheduled to take place at Mountain Expo Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. To register, visit shetechexplorer.com/explorer-days/.

Student wins fourth at state geography bee

Will Smyth, an eighth-grade student at Treasure Mountain Junior High, placed fourth in the Utah State Geography Bee over the weekend. According to the school's newsletter, Smyth competed against 100 students at the state bee, and this is his second time placing in the top five in Utah. He has competed for four years at the state level.