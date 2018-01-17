Education briefs: School schedules modified during Sundance Film Festival

School schedules to be modified during Sundance Film Festival

Due to heavy traffic from the Sundance Film Festival, Park City schools on Kearns Boulevard will have modified schedules. According to the Park City School District's Facebook page, Treasure Mountain Junior High will be released at 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 18 and Jan. 22-25. On Jan. 19 and Jan. 26, students will be released at 2:25 p.m. At Park City High School, students will be released at 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 18 and Jan. 23-25. On Jan. 19 and Jan. 26, they will be released at 2:25 p.m. On Jan. 22, they will be released at 1:45 p.m. McPolin Elementary School's schedule will remain the same.

Science fairs scheduled for Park City elementary schools

Jeremy Ranch Elementary School is set to host its Science and Engineering Fair on Jan. 17 from 8:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a public walk through starting at 5:30 p.m., according to the school's respective newsletters. McPolin Elementary School is set to host its Science Fair on Jan. 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Parley's Park's Science and Engineering Fair is scheduled for Jan. 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is set to close on Jan. 18. Trailside Elementary School's Science and Engineering Fair is scheduled for Feb. 1 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a public walk-through scheduled for 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Lunch and learn to focus on suicide prevention

The Park City School District is planning to host a lunch and learn on Wednesday, Jan. 17, from 12:15 to 1 p.m. at the district office. According to the district's website, the lunch and learn will focus on QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) training for parents, which is a method of suicide prevention. All parents are invited to attend. Kathy Day from Valley Behavioral Health is scheduled to present at the event.